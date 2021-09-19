You will be impressed when you visit this completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath Cape in the village of Jordan. This home is charming and very well cared for offering: new windows, new mechanicals, updated electrical (200 Amp service) and the roof is 7 years old. The interior and the decks were freshly painted this week. The first floor offers a bedroom, combined living/dining room, updated kitchen and in the back of the house a laundry room and a bathroom. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms with walk in closets and an updated bathroom with a bath fitters tub. With a covered porch on the front and the large deck off the back, there is plenty of room to relax because there is nothing to do here but move in & relax!
3 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A pair of four-story manufacturing buildings in Auburn have been sold.
- Updated
The Port Byron Central School District Board of Education is evaluating how it plans to handle future meetings after its September session end…
- Updated
*Spoilers below for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," now in theaters. Seriously, literally the first sentence below this alert is …
- Updated
The driver has been named in the fatal crash that occurred in the town of Brutus Saturday night.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Customers walking up to the doors at Auburn's two McDonald's restaurants are now being greeted by signs letting them know that orders will be …
- Updated
AUBURN — Jury selection started Monday in the trial of an Auburn man facing murder charges in the 2019 shooting death of Joshua Poole.
- Updated
After a week of blowouts, it's time for a mercy rule in high school football, writes sports reporter Justin Ritzel in his latest column.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
One person was reported to have been killed in a crash in the town of Brutus Saturday night.