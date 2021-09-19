3 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $139,900

You will be impressed when you visit this completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath Cape in the village of Jordan. This home is charming and very well cared for offering: new windows, new mechanicals, updated electrical (200 Amp service) and the roof is 7 years old. The interior and the decks were freshly painted this week. The first floor offers a bedroom, combined living/dining room, updated kitchen and in the back of the house a laundry room and a bathroom. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms with walk in closets and an updated bathroom with a bath fitters tub. With a covered porch on the front and the large deck off the back, there is plenty of room to relax because there is nothing to do here but move in & relax!