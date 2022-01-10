What a beautiful home sitting on Carpenters Brook which feeds the Erie Canal! The Erie Canal walk is just around the corner. Walk into a large dining room open to the kitchen with concrete counter tops with cathedral ceilings. Large private flat yard with plenty of room for gatherings or a game of kickball. Home owners just put in a brand new well system 2 years ago, replaced all the flooring upstairs which has 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The roof was replaced 14 years ago along with the windows except for the 1st floor owners bedroom. They also raised the roof and replaced all the walls with sheetrock in the entire house besides the bedroom addition on the first floor. At this price you'll be able improve what you want, priced to sell quickly but as is.
3 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $149,900
