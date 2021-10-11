This well maintained 2 family home in the village of Jordan is a rare find and a great investment opportunity. This home was completely renovated in 1988, taken down to the studs. Owner’s side offers a vaulted kitchen with sky lights & oak cabinetry, a spacious formal dining room, living room and a half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The Apartment offers 1 BED, 1 BA, a bright kitchen, dining and very large living room. This end lot offers privacy, a spacious yard with mature trees, you will feel like you are in the country when you relax in the screened in porch off the kitchen. There is a metal roof and the boiler in the main house is 2 yrs old. Don’t miss your chance to own this lovely Colonial home, and let the rent pay your mortgage.
3 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $165,000
