This updated ranch has single floor living at its best. An updated kitchen with sliding glass doors that lead to a new deck so you can enjoy the private backyard. This home has 3 large bedrooms with a Owners suite large enough to make into 2 bedrooms. The large bathroom has been updated for you already. Don't miss out this winter on the chance to sit in front of a roaring fire from the wood burning, stone surround fireplace in the living room/dining room combo. In addition to the beautiful hardwoods the living room boost many windows for natural light and another door to the back yard! Additional living space has been created in the former one car garage that can be easily converted back.
3 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $188,000
