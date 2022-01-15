3 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $340,000

Want a brand new home without the stress of building?? Look no further... This beautiful home on a 5 acre partially wooded lot is just 1 year new!! Nothing to worry about here except where to put the furniture. Open floor plan, Amazing natural light, Amazing views, all in a Private setting. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets with ample counter space. Buy all the kitchen gadgets you want... So much storage space between the walk in pantry, cabinets and even in the island!! Main bedroom has an large walk in closet and a large bathroom with luxury walk in shower! Full unfinished basement is currently being used as a home gym and media center. Owners spared no expense on a top of the line furnace. Home currently has a rented Culligan water treatment system. New owner can choose to continue that service. It is off season for the garden, but that green space contains an array of beautiful flowers you can view in the photos. The back lot has been cleared in the past, but is currently left high to enjoy the wildlife! Don't miss this opportunity... Showings start Wednesday 1/12/21 at noon.