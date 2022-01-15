Want a brand new home without the stress of building?? Look no further... This beautiful home on a 5 acre partially wooded lot is just 1 year new!! Nothing to worry about here except where to put the furniture. Open floor plan, Amazing natural light, Amazing views, all in a Private setting. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets with ample counter space. Buy all the kitchen gadgets you want... So much storage space between the walk in pantry, cabinets and even in the island!! Main bedroom has an large walk in closet and a large bathroom with luxury walk in shower! Full unfinished basement is currently being used as a home gym and media center. Owners spared no expense on a top of the line furnace. Home currently has a rented Culligan water treatment system. New owner can choose to continue that service. It is off season for the garden, but that green space contains an array of beautiful flowers you can view in the photos. The back lot has been cleared in the past, but is currently left high to enjoy the wildlife! Don't miss this opportunity... Showings start Wednesday 1/12/21 at noon.
3 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man and woman were taken into custody in connection with a bank robbery reported on Auburn's west side Wednesday afternoon.
The following closings and cancellations have been reported for Tuesday, Jan. 11:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Matt Ferguson calls it "the A&M difference."
Today’s story is a great one about Peter Petrosino of Pet’s Auto Repair. Pete has helped so many of us over the years, myself included, and he…
In our increasingly divided society, our children unite us. Regardless of race, gender, income level or political affiliation, we all love our…
An Auburn teenager was among two people arrested this week as police sought to identify two people suspected of stealing a car with two dogs inside.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.