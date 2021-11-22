Welcome to this Tastefully Designed & Newly Renovated Waterfront Property w/ 50 Ft on the Beautiful Cross Lake " Now Included 2020 Hewitt 40' dock system which includes an 8' hinged ramp and an additional 8' section w/ 4' bench adjustable height , post lights & your very own 68ft Jetty to the Lake !! Enjoy Entertaining Your Guests with Boating, Water Sports, Breathtaking Views, Sunsets & Fireworks from the 2 Story Deck That Boasts an Upscaled 4 person Hot Tub w/30 Jets, 2 Waterfalls & Color Changing LED Lighting! A 16 x 11ft Remote Retractable Awning! Stairs Down To The Lake!! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath. 1st Floor has Huge Bedroom... Great for the In-Laws or Guest Suite! Open Kitchen W/ Vaulted Ceilings & Stainless Appliances. Mud Rm & Formal Dining Rm, Spacious Living Rm w/ Pellet Stove Fireplace & Crown Molding... WOW! The List Keeps Going... The 2nd Floor Addition added in 2018 includes 864 sf of... A Dreamy Private Oasis Owner's Suite w/ Your Own Coffee/Wine Bar & Sitting Area Around Fireplace !! This Home Has All The Right Upgrades... So more on the List... House Generator, Rain Soft Water Treatment System. 2 Split Units Heat & A/C Accommodate Both 1st & 2nd Floor Master Bedrooms
3 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $399,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wegmans shopping carts may become a less common sight on the streets of Auburn.
A Weedsport native has been named a New York State Police troop commander.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Before the Oct. 26 Auburn school board meeting started, Joseph Sheppard had some news for Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and his fellow board members.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Two years after the shooting death of an Auburn man on the city's west side, one of the people convicted in the killing was sentenced Thursday…
Looking straight at a person who had shot and killed her brother, Sarah Reed told Lucciano Spagnola about how his actions have affected her family.
AUBURN — Lacrosse season remains months away, but four student-athletes from Auburn got a head start on their future plans.
The future of the downtown Cayuga County Office Building — a discussion topic in the county Legislature for more than a decade — soon could be…
With its mayor and city councilors unanimously opposed to doing so, Auburn will not "opt out" of allowing recreational marijuana retailers and…