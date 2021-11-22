3 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $399,900

Welcome to this Tastefully Designed & Newly Renovated Waterfront Property w/ 50 Ft on the Beautiful Cross Lake " Now Included 2020 Hewitt 40' dock system which includes an 8' hinged ramp and an additional 8' section w/ 4' bench adjustable height , post lights & your very own 68ft Jetty to the Lake !! Enjoy Entertaining Your Guests with Boating, Water Sports, Breathtaking Views, Sunsets & Fireworks from the 2 Story Deck That Boasts an Upscaled 4 person Hot Tub w/30 Jets, 2 Waterfalls & Color Changing LED Lighting! A 16 x 11ft Remote Retractable Awning! Stairs Down To The Lake!! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath. 1st Floor has Huge Bedroom... Great for the In-Laws or Guest Suite! Open Kitchen W/ Vaulted Ceilings & Stainless Appliances. Mud Rm & Formal Dining Rm, Spacious Living Rm w/ Pellet Stove Fireplace & Crown Molding... WOW! The List Keeps Going... The 2nd Floor Addition added in 2018 includes 864 sf of... A Dreamy Private Oasis Owner's Suite w/ Your Own Coffee/Wine Bar & Sitting Area Around Fireplace !! This Home Has All The Right Upgrades... So more on the List... House Generator, Rain Soft Water Treatment System. 2 Split Units Heat & A/C Accommodate Both 1st & 2nd Floor Master Bedrooms