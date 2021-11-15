Welcome to this Tastefully Designed & Newly Renovated Waterfront Property w/ 50 Ft on the Beautiful Cross Lake... where you will have your very own 68ft Jetty to the Lake !! Enjoy Entertaining Your Guests with Boating, Water Sports, Breathtaking Views, Sunsets & Fireworks from the 2 Story Deck That Boasts an Upscaled 4 person Hot Tub w/30 Jets, 2 Waterfalls & Color Changing LED Lighting!! A 16 x 11ft Remote Retractable Awning! Stairs Down To The Lake!! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath. 1st Floor has Huge Bedroom... Great for the In-Laws or Guest Suite! Open Kitchen W/ Vaulted Ceilings & Stainless Appliances. Mud Room & Formal Dining Room, Spacious Living Room w/ Pellet Stove Fireplace & Crown Molding... WOW! The List Keeps Going... The 2nd Floor Addition added in 2018 includes 864 sf of... A Dreamy Private Oasis Owner's Suite w/ Your Own Coffee/Wine Bar & Sitting Area Around Fireplace !! This Home Has All The Right Upgrades... Some more of What's on the List. Includes.. House Generator, Rain Soft Water Treatment System. 2 Split Units Heat & A/C Accommodate Both 1st & 2nd Floor Master Bedrooms.. Showings Start Sunday!!
3 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $449,900
