This quaint 2 bedroom home located in the village of Jordan has a view of Skaneateles Creek through the trees in the backyard! There are two bedrooms upstairs and a good sized eat in kitchen downstairs with a living room, office/den and full bath. The walk out basement contains another bedroom, possible family room and utilities room. Come take a look at this great opportunity today!
3 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $69,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
When it comes to emergency veterinary care, location means a lot.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Cayuga County residents will have an opportunity to pick up free COVID-19 test kits and face masks, and officials have scheduled several upcom…
An Auburn brewery's flagship beer has once again been named one of the best in the country. But this time, it was the masses themselves who be…
The Cayuga County Board of Health on Thursday opted for a wait-and-see approach after county lawmakers voted to not enforce the state's mask m…
Auburn Plaza will soon lose a major tenant.
A mid-level appeals court has reversed a Cayuga County Court jury trial conviction for the second time in four months.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A state inspector general's investigation found the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision used false-positive drug tests to pena…