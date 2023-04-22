Peace & Privacy. Tucked off road, surrounded by nature 1246 Oberon Rd is a 2018 Custom-built Contemporary Home. The Great Room w/Cathedral Ceilings, Kitchen Island, Hand-picked Stone Mantle for Gas Fireplace, XL walk-in Pantry with Slider & great counter space. Radiant heat on both levels! Private primary ensuite, walk-in closest, walk-in shower and large vanity. The Waterfall Sounds can be heard from 2 bedrooms with full bath just outside each door. The dry, poured basement was constructed with tall ceilings & offers space for tremendous storage, crafting, & recreation. Attached two-car garage w/access to the mud/coat room, direct access to basement. Oberon Community shares 50 feet of lake frontage, with stairs down to the lake from the road, East side of Cayuga Lake just South of Aurora. The lake feature is a bonus not a focal point. Centrally located, EZ commute to Ithaca, close to Treleavan Winery, boat launch at Long Point St Pk. End your day watching sunset on your back deck.