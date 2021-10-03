3 Bedroom Home in La Fayette - $214,000

HUD Home. Abstract and survey are the responsibility of the purchaser. Disclosures Attached. This rural home is located on a rectangular lot consisting of just over 8 acres. The house has an oversized 3 car garage and a finished basement that has a family room, bedroom, full bath and laundry. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a second full bath, good sized eat in kitchen and an absolutely massive living room. Enjoy the beautiful hardwood floors upstairs and gorgeous views from the large balcony!