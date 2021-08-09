3 Bedroom Home in Locke - $169,000

Own this charming 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home in Locke, NY. This home is meticulously cared for, new appliances, eat-in kitchen, master suite w/ full bath, a new metal roof, 12 x 20 amish built barn(12ft on center), a new 15 X 30 above ground pool, and a beautifully landscaped, fenced in back yard. The property has municipal water, natural gas, & a septic system. This one is home so don't miss out!