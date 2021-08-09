 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Locke - $169,000

3 Bedroom Home in Locke - $169,000

3 Bedroom Home in Locke - $169,000

Own this charming 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home in Locke, NY. This home is meticulously cared for, new appliances, eat-in kitchen, master suite w/ full bath, a new metal roof, 12 x 20 amish built barn(12ft on center), a new 15 X 30 above ground pool, and a beautifully landscaped, fenced in back yard. The property has municipal water, natural gas, & a septic system. This one is home so don't miss out!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News