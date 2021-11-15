3 Bedroom Home in Lysander - $329,900

Stunning CLINTON HEIGHTS Colonial on private, treed lot backing up to open wilderness. Expansive front porch perfect for quiet morning reflections, relaxing moments at the end of a long day or entertaining friends. All three bathrooms completely remodeled, top to bottom. Major kitchen upgrades including quartz countertops, new flooring, new lighting and all new appliances (dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and water softener never before used). First floor laundry with mudroom closet, in close proximity of both the side door entrance and entry from garage. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Family room with attractive fireplace and atrium patio door leading to the deck and scenic backyard. Large open foyer with beautiful oak staircase leading to the second floor. Three large bedrooms. Master bedroom suite w/ private bath, vaulted ceiling, skylights and walk-in closet. Clean, dry, unfinished basement is a blank canvas with endless potential. House has been newly painted, inside and out. Quiet neighborhood, close to city attractions with all the benefits of the suburbs. No HOA fees, no village taxes and located in a great school district.