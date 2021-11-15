Stunning CLINTON HEIGHTS Colonial on private, treed lot backing up to open wilderness. Expansive front porch perfect for quiet morning reflections, relaxing moments at the end of a long day or entertaining friends. All three bathrooms completely remodeled, top to bottom. Major kitchen upgrades including quartz countertops, new flooring, new lighting and all new appliances (dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and water softener never before used). First floor laundry with mudroom closet, in close proximity of both the side door entrance and entry from garage. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Family room with attractive fireplace and atrium patio door leading to the deck and scenic backyard. Large open foyer with beautiful oak staircase leading to the second floor. Three large bedrooms. Master bedroom suite w/ private bath, vaulted ceiling, skylights and walk-in closet. Clean, dry, unfinished basement is a blank canvas with endless potential. House has been newly painted, inside and out. Quiet neighborhood, close to city attractions with all the benefits of the suburbs. No HOA fees, no village taxes and located in a great school district.
3 Bedroom Home in Lysander - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A downtown Auburn restaurant announced Monday that it will close after a little more than five years in business.
A diesel engine business that started decades ago in an Auburn garage and grew to include 330 people in five states is now part of a national …
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
ELBRIDGE — The construction of a manure storage lagoon that can hold 6 million gallons of waste has prompted concern from Elbridge neighbors w…
The absentee ballot counting for Auburn's election has resulted in the two Democratic candidates for city council seats adding to their leads …
A longtime Skaneateles restaurant will close, but the legacy of another will live on there.
With Cayuga County on its way to matching or surpassing last year's high suicide rate, a local physician is stressing the need for better ment…