Open House Sundays 10-12! New Construction without the wait! Custom Homes by Ron Merle is proud to present this custom built ranch in Baldwinsville, situated on a 3/4 acre lot! Can be completed in 45 days and there's time to pick your flooring, tile and paint color! Quality throughout with high end finishes, this home will not disappoint. Modern open concept of about 2,000 square feet features cathedral ceilings in the kitchen & great room. The kitchen features gray cabinets accented with a distressed style island overlooking into the great room. The master bedroom is quite large and includes a large walk in closet, and walk-in shower in the master bath. Gas fireplace, central air, covered porch, there's just too much to list! Setup your appointment today! Price subject to change based on material availability, final selections and upgrades. There are other lots available and we can build on your lot if you own land somewhere else! Custom homes by Ron Merle, one of the most experienced builders in CNY!
3 Bedroom Home in Lysander - $549,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COVID-19 outbreaks over the past month have been linked to five daycare centers, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
- Updated
The general manager of the Days Inn in Auburn has been accused of refusing a room to a Filipino customer in July, and using racist language re…
- Updated
One factor contributing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is a usual suspect: social gatherings.
- Updated
FLEMING — Vince Shaw has always remembered a letter sent to his family's home on Garrow Street sometime in the late 1940s.
- Updated
A loaded weapon was found on an Auburn man who was stopped as part of a search warrant Tuesday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
A recent COVID-19 outbreak that began at a Cayuga County daycare provider affected close to 20 people in six households, including two individ…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has served at every level of government. In two weeks, she will take on her biggest responsibility yet.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.