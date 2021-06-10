Custom Homes by Ron Merle is proud to present this custom built ranch in Baldwinsville, situated on a 3/4 acre lot! Can be completed in 30 days and there's time to pick your counter tops, flooring and paint color! Quality throughout with high end finishes, this home will not disappoint. Modern open concept of about 2,000 square feet features cathedral ceilings in the kitchen & great room. The kitchen features gray cabinets accented with a distressed style island overlooking into the great room. The master bedroom is quite large and includes a large walk in closet, and walk-in shower in the master bath. Gas fireplace, central air, covered porch, there's just too much to list! Setup your appointment today! Price subject to change based on material availability, final selections and upgrades. There are other lots available and we can build on your lot if you own land somewhere else! Custom homes by Ron Merle, one of the most experienced builders in CNY! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Lysander - $549,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Owasco Country Club has changed hands on its 120th anniversary year.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
When a blurry chart came into focus, it was clear that a few Cayuga County zip codes were among the municipalities in New York with the lowest…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Today we have a great childhood memory shared by Steve Fleming, as well as some terrific photos he sent showing life in the 1960s in Auburn.
- Updated
AUBURN — A special board meant to address properties that have been deemed nuisances in Auburn is set to meet for the first time this month.
- Updated
The Auburn Police Department has charged two Auburn residents with child-sex crimes, one of whom was already being held on a murder charge.
- Updated
New York is moving toward easing its mask mandate for schools and using the same guidance for summer camps.
- Updated
A newly released state comptroller's office audit — which contributed to a 2019 criminal charge against the elected Owasco highway superintend…