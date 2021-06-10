3 Bedroom Home in Lysander - $549,750

Custom Homes by Ron Merle is proud to present this custom built ranch in Baldwinsville, situated on a 3/4 acre lot! Can be completed in 30 days and there's time to pick your counter tops, flooring and paint color! Quality throughout with high end finishes, this home will not disappoint. Modern open concept of about 2,000 square feet features cathedral ceilings in the kitchen & great room. The kitchen features gray cabinets accented with a distressed style island overlooking into the great room. The master bedroom is quite large and includes a large walk in closet, and walk-in shower in the master bath. Gas fireplace, central air, covered porch, there's just too much to list! Setup your appointment today! Price subject to change based on material availability, final selections and upgrades. There are other lots available and we can build on your lot if you own land somewhere else! Custom homes by Ron Merle, one of the most experienced builders in CNY! View More