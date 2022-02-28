 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $115,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $115,000

Welcome to 3221 Amber Rd. This home has had some recent updates. Newer bathroom, fresh interior paint, new carpeting on 2nd floor, reframed/decked front entry and new kitchen flooring. Located Navarino with easy access to Rte 20 . Features a fenced in back yard, first floor laundry and a 2 car garage. Its ready for its next chapter to make it yours.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News