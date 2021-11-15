3 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $149,900

Fill out a Change of Address form. You're moving! This village charmer is sure to impress. Enter from the large front porch to your lovely foyer. You'll be welcomed by hardwood floors, and natural woodwork. The large living room, formal dining room, and updated kitchen are perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, 3 great bedrooms, full bath and a bonus room with closets and access to the walk up attic. Back downstairs, head out through the mudroom at the back door to your lovely large yard with swimming pool and shed. Unfinished walk out basement with full bath. Many recent updates including roof with transferable warranty, kitchen, windows, hot water tank, and front porch. Don't miss this dynamite Marcellus home. Make your appointment today. Showings begin Saturday at 11 am.