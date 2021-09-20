Spacious village cape features eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, large living room and first floor office with separate entrance. Both bathrooms have been recently remodeled and hardwood floors run throughout upstairs and down. Charming details throughout with lots of built-ins, arched doorways and original hardware. Walking distance to village shops and restaurants and beautiful Marcellus Park.
3 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $194,900
