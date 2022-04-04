3 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $249,900

This well cared for home nestled in the woods feels like an Adirondack retreat just minutes from Marcellus village. On a beautifully landscaped acre, this home boasts a modern open floor plan and updates both inside and out including first floor newly renovated spa-like bath, fully remodeled kitchen, new hardwood floors, newer roof and gutters, new high efficiency boiler, new carpeting, new landscaping and much more. Nothing to do except curl up by one of the two stone fireplaces and enjoy. Schedule your private showing before it’s too late.