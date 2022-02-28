3 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $389,000

Welcome Home! This stunning, immaculately maintained transitional that sits on just under an acre, semi-private lot on a dead-end street, awaits its new owner. Walking through the front door you're welcomed into a large 2 story foyer with mudroom, laundry room, and powder bath off to your left. The kitchen, open to the living room with gas fireplace, features beautiful quartz countertops, generously sized pantry, stainless steel appliances and large island. Desiring first floor living? Look no further! The master bedroom with brand-new carpet is located just off of the living room and features a large walk-in closet and beautiful en-suite. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms, full bath and loft area, perfect for an office or playroom. Nothing left to do other than packing your bags! Schedule your showing and call this home! *Delayed showing until 2/24, delayed negotiations until 3/2.