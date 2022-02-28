Welcome Home! This stunning, immaculately maintained transitional that sits on just under an acre, semi-private lot on a dead-end street, awaits its new owner. Walking through the front door you're welcomed into a large 2 story foyer with mudroom, laundry room, and powder bath off to your left. The kitchen, open to the living room with gas fireplace, features beautiful quartz countertops, generously sized pantry, stainless steel appliances and large island. Desiring first floor living? Look no further! The master bedroom with brand-new carpet is located just off of the living room and features a large walk-in closet and beautiful en-suite. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms, full bath and loft area, perfect for an office or playroom. Nothing left to do other than packing your bags! Schedule your showing and call this home! *Delayed showing until 2/24, delayed negotiations until 3/2.
3 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nataliia Shynkarenko went to bed Wednesday night wondering how she would break the news to her daughters.
Matthew House is where it is today because of dedicated supporters and thoughtful decisions.
Here is a list of Cayuga County-area cancellations and closings for Friday, Feb. 25:
Churchill Downs Incorporated, a gaming company that owns the Kentucky Derby and casinos in nine states, has reached a $2.4 billion agreement t…
The Cayuga County Conservative Party on Monday endorsed seven candidates for state-level offices and one incumbent in a local race.
Jason Turek, a fourth-generation farmer in the town of Genoa, did not mince words when sharing how he thought a proposed 40-hour overtime thre…
The co-founder of a software company who lives in Cayuga County and a Tompkins County legislator are seeking the Republican nomination in the …
DANNEMORA — An off-duty New York state trooper was killed Sunday in a snowmobile crash in upstate Dannemora, state police said.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions: