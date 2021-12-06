3 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $449,900

Beautiful sprawling ranch in Marcellus school district on 3+ private acres only 2 miles to the village of Marcellus & 5 miles to the village of Skaneateles. 3 BR, 2.5 BA home is full of details that will surprise any buyer. Huge wraparound porch invites you as you pull up the driveway. Living room includes vaulted ceilings, skylights, & stone fireplace in the heart of the home. Kitchen includes large island with cooktop, stainless appliances, granite counters & eat in kitchen. Eat-in dining room opens to heated sunroom with floor to ceiling windows that offers a stunning wooded private back yard view. This beautiful setting overlooks adjacent property with 45 acres of forever wild land. The owner’s suite offers huge walk-in closet & master bath with separate water closet. Shared bathroom for the two bedrooms is spacious with double sinks & water closet. Partially finished basement offers even more space for hobbies, entertaining or storage. Outside there is a detached 2 car garage with storage, a shed, & large barn. The 12x8 shed is absolutely charming, has electricity & can be used as an artist’s space, reading nook, or playhouse. The large barn is great for storing cars.