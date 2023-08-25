This stunning newly built Marcellus ranch home is the ideal combination of privacy and convenience. Located just minutes from the village center on 1.3 acres, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is light, bright and spacious with nearly 2000 sq ft. The open front porch is the perfect spot to relax with your morning coffee or you can sit at your massive quartz island with waterfall edge that is the showpiece of the kitchen. The primary bedroom has plenty of space for a large sitting area near the stone fireplace and a spa-like en-suite with radiant heated floors and a massive walk-in shower with multiple body jets. Unfinished lower level has infinite possibilities for additional living space and walks out to a stampcrete patio that spans the entire length of the home. Builder will give $5000 appliance allowance and $1000 lighting allowance for buyer to customize finishing details.