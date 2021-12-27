3 Bedroom Home in Marietta - $235,000

Great potential in the Rolling Hills of Spafford. This property features a 40 x 60 Heated Shop with 16 ft tall ceilings and an additional 30x40 shop attached. 2 Auto lifts and Professional Spray Booth convey with sale. The Trees in the Rear of the property offer a private Park like setting for gatherings. The home needs TLC and the second floor area is down to bare stud walls waiting for the next chapter to begin.