3 Bedroom Home in Memphis - $139,900

Charming Cape on almost 1 acre with tons of potential! With the exterior recently painted, a new hot water tank, and a new well placed in 2018, this home is ready for you to put your personal touches on it. Property has a beautiful shed, gorgeous hardwoods throughout, and 1 car attached garage. The first level provides kitchen/dining area, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and living room. The second floor has an additional bedroom and a large space ready to finish. This "neat as a pin" home in a serene setting has been maintained and would be a great place to call home!