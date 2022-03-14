3 Bedroom Home in Memphis - $159,900

New...New.. New... the list is long of everything redone in this home. 3 large bedrooms with closets. Downstairs bedroom has oversized walk-in closet or could be used as a sitting nook. 1st floor laundry room. Addition was added upstairs to create a very spacious bedroom and inrease square footage to the home. Back deck overlooks backyard for plenty of room to enjoy and entertain. The siding, roof, windows, electrical, furnace, and hot water tank all done in 2021! Country feel but still close to everything.