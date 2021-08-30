3 Bedroom Home in Memphis - $173,000

 Skip to main content
Ready to go!! Remodeled waterfront home 3 bedroom, 2 story, first floor laundry on the Seneca River with 49ft of waterfront. Open floor plan, sliding glass doors leading to inviting back deck, granite counters, hardwood flooring, windows and doors. Dock on the river from which you can navigate the Barge Canal System. USDA Eligible. Award winning Jordan-Elbridge School District!! 2 minutes to Cross Lake from the dock!!

