Ready to go!! Remodeled waterfront home 3 bedroom, 2 story, first floor laundry on the Seneca River with 49ft of waterfront. Open floor plan, sliding glass doors leading to inviting back deck, granite counters, hardwood flooring, windows and doors. Dock on the river from which you can navigate the Barge Canal System. USDA Eligible. Award winning Jordan-Elbridge School District!! 2 minutes to Cross Lake from the dock!!
3 Bedroom Home in Memphis - $173,000
The first weekend of the New York State Fair can be summarized in three words: Attendance is down.
The Auburn Police Department on Tuesday morning enforced a recently signed court order to remove people from and shut down a nuisance property…
Two Cayuga County businesses have been fined $1,000 for repeat violations of state COVID-19 regulations that were lifted in May.
SKANEATELES — The town of Skaneateles held a somewhat heated public information meeting Tuesday about New York state's recently passed law leg…
After Greg Bates lost his Auburn barbershop to the COVID-19 pandemic, he needed a new line of work. It wasn't long before the wheels began turning.
An argument in Cayuga County Court between the district attorney and a defense lawyer last week prompted the judge to briefly impose financial…
Cayuga County reported more than 150 new COVID-19 cases in four days this week, with unvaccinated residents accounting for nearly three-quarte…
The state comptroller's office said the Owasco Town Council failed to properly manage its purchasing and spent nearly $400,000 on new playgrou…
SEMPRONIUS — A barn at a southern Cayuga County farm was destroyed in a fire Saturday, but the cows inside were removed in time.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.