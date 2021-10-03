3 Bedroom Home in Memphis - $179,900

Expect to impressed!! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch is situated on over 3 acres.The serene surroundings will have you sold!! The kitchen features an open floor plan with granite counters, new appliances, new cabinets. The living area features vaulted ceilings and so much natural light. First floor laundry is a bonus! Both full bathrooms have been remodeled. All new windows throughout, new furnace, hot water tank, siding, metal roof, all new flooring throughout and so much more! This home is turn key ready. Don't wait on this one!