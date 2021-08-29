3 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $105,500

Opportunity awaits! Don’t miss this spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home situated on almost 1 acre. This house offers ample space for a larger or growing family. The unfinished second story can be customized to fit your needs. Check out the full drive out basement, perfect for parking cars or recreational toys. Additionally, you will find a barn with concrete floors and a second story, for more storage or a workshop. Enjoy many outdoor activities on the flat spacious yard. Conveniently located with a straight drive, 12 miles to Skaneateles or 15 miles to Homer.