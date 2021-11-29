 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $159,900

Welcome to the upper Eastside! Welcoming front porch leads into this recently renovated Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 story barn/garage! Just outside the village! Fresh paint throughout! Newer natural gas furnace and windows as well as natural gas fireplace in the spacious living room! Big Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cupboard space! Great mudroom with porcelain tile floor and extra cupboard and counter space ! Upstairs laundry hookups in the bathroom simplify your life! Huge bubbler tub with porcelain tile surround is great for soaking! Pocket doors throughout to maximize your space! Outside enjoy quiet mornings or evenings in the peaceful backyard with flowerbeds and grapevines! Call today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News