3 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $159,900

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Village of Moravia Cape has been updated from top to bottom and is cute as a button! Spacious, bright and airy bedrooms. Updated kitchen and baths. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Newer vinyl replacement windows, vinyl siding, newer roof, newer furnace and water heater. This home truly is low maintenance and just waiting for you to move in and enjoy!

