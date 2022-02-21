3 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $168,800

OPEN HOUSE Saturday 2/26/22 from Noon to 2pm. Charming Two Story 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Village home with a Deep Lot. Excellent WalkSCORE. Highspeed internet. This home has two levels of living with hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Large formal living room with plenty of windows. The formal dining room (currently play room) leads to the Large Eat-in-Kitchen with plenty of cupboards, countertops and a seated Island. The kitchen leads to the large private deck with southern exposure and a large yard. There is a full bathroom on both levels. 2 Bedrooms Upstairs including Primary Ensuite Bedroom w/ Tub & Shower & super convenient upstairs Laundry room/home office. On the main level you will find the 3rd Bedroom, Home office or Bonus room with with access to through eastern door.Lots of off street parking. Easy commute to Auburn, Ithaca, Cortland and Syracuse. So much to do in the Village of Moravia, walk to Fillmore Glen State Park, Grocery Store, Pharmacy, & Restaurants.