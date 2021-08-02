3 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $195,500

Outdoorsman's dream, two small cottages side by side on SE on Owasco Lake. Located directly on the water, 63 feet of lake front, private well and septic, newly added parking. Property is being sold as both 2945 and 2947 of SE on Owasco. Possibilities are endless. Road is maintained year round, could be on the lake all four season if you wish (has spot for woodstove) Ice fishing in the winter and kayaking all summer. Located near Owasco Flats as well as the Owasco Lake Inlet, plenty to explore year round.The cottage and the parking are a lake level, no flights of stairs !!! A rare, wonderful feature on any of the Finger Lakes, any time of year.Just across the lake is South Shore Marina for all you fishing and boating needs. A few doors north is Drifter's, a year-round restaurant with plenty of docks for parking your watercraft and a large parking lot if you chose to go by land.