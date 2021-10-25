Seller is parting with this incredible home to be closer to grandkids. Rustic Ranch Style Log Home situated on over 14 acres! Modern remodeled interior and current owner has cleaned up the land and carved out snowmobile/four wheeling/hiking trails throughout the woods. Additionally, borders snowmobile state trails and Bear Swamp. Open-concept floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and newer appliances. Great living room with cathedral ceiling and self-feeding pellet stove. In floor, radiant heat in kitchen and living room. Lovely master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bathroom, Convenient, spacious laundry/mud room. Large barn with workshop, electric, attic for storage, and added climate-controlled room that seller installed for antique car storage. Efficient Tankless water heater. Hot water baseboard heat. Metal roof over house and barn/garage. A beautiful, peaceful setting in all!
3 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $224,900
-
- Updated
