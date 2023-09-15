VERY PRIVATE WATER FRONT HOME ON 59 FEET ON THE EAST SIDE OF OWASCO LAKE, WITH A BEACH BUNGALOW WITH KITCHENETTE AND CHANGING QUARTERS GREAT FOR STORAGE OF ALL WATER ACCESSORIES. THE MAIN HOME OFFERS 3BED 1.5 BATHS.1500 SQ FEET OF WIDE OPEN LIVING AREAS. LAKE HOUSE LIVING AT ITS FINEST.