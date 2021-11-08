 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ovid - $165,000

Move right into this one story easy living Ranch. Paved driveway, with a turn around, leads to a 2 car attached garage, a bonus workbench area with additional cabinets. Mudroom/breezeway, laundry area. Eat in Kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage and charm. Large Vaulted ceilings with skylight and fireplace in Living room. Primary bedroom has oversized en suite include a Jaccuzi tub. A floor plan that makes sense. Lovely, level and spacious nearly 5 acres has invisible fence already in place. Fruit trees, wood storage and more. Must see.

