3 Bedroom Home in Ovid - $799,000

Incredibly private Cayuga lake living in the heart of Finger Lakes wine country, where you want to be. Property includes 2 year-round lake residences with stunning views, incredible privacy, state of the art incline tram system, open concept living, decks & patio for multiple entertaining areas, 100 ft of shale beach & 94' deep water dock. Main house includes 2 beds/2 full baths, open floor plan great room with sliders to the lakeside deck, laundry room & mudroom entry. Accessory dwelling is a 1000+ sqft carriage house apt over an expansive 3 bay garage. In the apt you will find more open concept living, an upscale commercial kitchen, great room plus1 bed/1 bath with laundry hook-ups in closet. Checkout the virtual tour! Call agent for a showing today.