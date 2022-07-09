This custom built 3-bedroom 2.5 bath with 1970 sq. ft and 1400 sq. ft of finished basement has been built with the finest materials.home sits on 1.6 acres with a custom built 32x24 pole barn, covered rear deck and hot tub. Has security system and in-ground dog fence. house features open concept with high trayed ceilings, kitchen has large eat at island and all granite counters tops. Open concept living room has surround sound with large TV over the gas fireplace. Main bedroom features walk-in closet and master bath. On other side of house we have 2-bedrooms and full bath. Basement was built with extra high ceilings and has 1400 sq. ft of finished living area with half bath.Large mechanical room has 200 amp service , on demand hot water heater and forced air with central air. This is a home for the person that demands the finest of a new home build but does not want to go through the hassle of the new build process.
3 Bedroom Home in Owasco - $599,000
