3 Bedroom Home in Owasco - $750,000

Spectacular sunsets await you as you find your piece of paradise! Nestled on the eastern shore of Owasco Lake in the heart of the Fingerlakes is where you'll find this beautiful home that has been completely renovated in the past two years. This three-bedroom home offers lakeside living at its best. It is close to the culturally rich city of Auburn, Skaneateles, the Fingerlakes wineries, and is centrally located between Syracuse, Ithaca, and Rochester. The open floor plan offers a great space for gatherings and the new furnace, water heater, electric, central air, windows, siding, roof, beautiful stonework, etc, ensure peace of mind in your lakefront escape. The stunning Fingerlakes await...