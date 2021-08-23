 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $105,000

3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $105,000

3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $105,000

Very cute, well maintained home. Easy to access stores, State Trails, and easy to travel from. The property has a nice size yard and space for a family. The seller's will leave out side equipment such as the Roto Tiller, Lawn mower, BBQ grill, smoker, chest Freezer, and wood for the garages wood stove with the property if the buyer desires these items. The chicken coop and chickens will be removed from the property. Please follow all COVID guidelines to date when viewing the property.

