3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $189,900

Welcome to country living with modern amenities! This Cape Cod home has plenty of updates to enjoy plus more upside equity potential. Sitting on 2 acres, this house includes a master suite with a walk-in closet and whirlpool tub on the entire second level of the home, 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level, and an additional bedroom on the lower walkout level of the home. Each level of the home has a deck or a balcony that looks over the grounds of the property. The basement is finished for additional entertaining space and the garage and 2 outbuildings leave plenty of space for more storage. Set up an appointment to view the home today!