3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $31,000

HUD Home. Abstract and survey are the responsibility of the purchaser. Disclosures Attached. This rural home located just a few miles outside of Port Byron has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Located on 2 quiet acres, enjoy the beautiful view and wildlife off of your back deck. The home is on a cement slab and there is a good sized shed for storage.

