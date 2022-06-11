 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $79,000

Move in ready, Small fenced in area along with Handicap Doorway. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath and walk-in Shower. It is a 55+ Community Area and is also equipped with a Security System.

Cayuga Nation denied injunction against Montezuma smoke shop

A U.S. District Court judge has denied a motion by the operators of a Montezuma smoke shop to dismiss a lawsuit against them filed by the Cayuga Nation. However, the judge also declined to grant the nation a preliminary injunction against the smoke shop, saying the matter must first play out in the nation's civil court.

