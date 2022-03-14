 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $89,000

Enjoy the convenience of first floor bedroom & laundry with this fantastic 3 bedroom Colonial. You will enjoy the large kitchen with plenty of cupboard and counter space and there is also a formal dining room. There is a cozy living room with plenty of natural light and newer carpet and a convenient first floor bedroom with it’s own entrance. Upstairs there are 2 good-sized bedrooms. There is a large partially fenced in backyard with a nice patio.

