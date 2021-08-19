 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $95,000

Enjoy the beauty of nature on your own little oasis property. This home sits on a little over an acre of land. Some privacy with trees on the right side and the back, plus a fence between the back yard and the driveway. Above ground pool and hot tub. Emergency backup generator and generator panel.

