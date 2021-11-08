 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $97,000

3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $97,000

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide; open floor plan; tons of updates including fully updated kitchen and bathrooms; you will love all of the natural light and abundance of cabinet and counter space. Enjoy your open front porch or covered deck to the private backyard. Minutes from the village, schools and shopping.

