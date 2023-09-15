This meticulously crafted home offers contemporary design and sophistication on Cayuga Lake's shores. The 2-story great room boasts cathedral wood ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and panoramic lake views. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. A wrap-around deck provides a perfect spot for outdoor dining and relaxation. With a den on the first floor that can serve as a fourth bedroom, a well-appointed office area, and a second-floor primary suite, the home combines practicality with luxury. The walk-out basement leads to a private lakeside haven with 115 feet of waterfront and a natural stone beach. Centrally located in the Finger Lakes Region, this fully furnished home offers easy access to nearby attractions, vineyards, wineries, and state parks.