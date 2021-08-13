Enjoy the Sunrises on the 3.25 acres with 378' of Lakefront on the West Shore of Cayuga Lake on the Finger Lakes Wine Trail! So many possibilities...a rare opportunity to own a piece of tranquility -with uninterrupted views as far as the eye can see. Charming home -views of the lake from almost every room, open and bright, three bedrooms, two full baths, office, formal dining, living room, family room, large kitchen, covered porch, balcony, 2 driveways one to the house and one to the beautiful shale beach. Includes dock and boathouse on shore. 1 mile South of Dean's Cove. Same owner for 36+ years.
3 Bedroom Home in Romulus - $825,000
