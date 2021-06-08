Step inside this charming 3 bedroom home with updated mechanics! Enjoy your morning coffee on the relaxing enclosed porch! Formal dining room is complete with multiple windows allowing ample sunlight! Large full bath includes first floor laundry! Spacious kitchen with large pantry! Luxury vinyl flooring in both the kitchen and bath! Two roomy bedrooms and one master bedroom on the second floor. Plenty of storage space in the full walk up attic with potential to be finished. Enjoy convenient access from the dining room into the backyard. Fully fenced- privacy fence with inner locks. 52 inch above ground pool is professionally opened each season. Detached garage offers its own electrical panel. Great mechanics! Updated electrical service, new plumbing, new siding, new gutters! Wine cooler and freezer in kitchen excluded. Washer and dryer are also excluded. Metal cabinet in bedroom, metal shelving in basement, paint cans, extra vinyl siding in garage, pool ladders, window a/c unit and dehumidifier will be staying. Delayed negotiations until Tuesday, 6/8/21 at 10am. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Savannah - $100,000
