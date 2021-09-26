Spacious home with deep backyard. Enjoy the outdoors- rain or shine under the covered patio or in the aboveground pool with deck. Eat-in kitchen plus formal dining room. Newer addition with huge family room overlooks the partially fenced yard. Walk through the flowers to the front door to enter the foyer with coat closet. The living room has potential to be a first floor bedroom if needed. Updated bathroom and 3 bedrooms upstairs. There is a large laundry room with lots of storage is just off the kitchen. The garage has an addition on the back affording lots of space for storage or projects. Garage furnace and air conditioner are included. Newer windows and some flooring. You don't want to miss this well-cared for home - a great value.
3 Bedroom Home in Savannah - $104,900
