3 Bedroom Home in Savannah - $67,000

Do you need to downsize? Check out this brand new home in small park with country setting. Open kitchen, dining and living room. Low maintenance! Sturdy new wood decks at each door. New shed for extra storage. Plenty of parking. Easy access to state highway, plenty of hiking trails and the Montezuma Audubon Center. Lot rent is $430 and includes water, taxes and trash. You can have a fresh start in a never-been-lived-in home.