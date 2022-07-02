Downsizing? Brand new home in small park with country setting. Open kitchen, dining and living room. Brand new wood decks at each door. New shed for extra storage. Plenty of parking. Easy access to state highway, plenty of hiking trails and the Montezuma Audubon Center. Lot rent is $430 and includes water, taxes and trash. You can have a fresh start in a never-been-lived-in low maintenance home.
3 Bedroom Home in Savannah - $69,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police are searching for suspects in a shooting that critically injured an employee of an Auburn bar and restaurant early Sunday morning.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
The former home of Denny's restaurant in Auburn may go from serving Grand Slams to gleaming chrome, as a developer seeks to build a car wash there.
A contractor in Wayne County is facing a criminal charge after allegedly taking $3,000 for work from a client in Skaneateles and then not doin…
An Auburn woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly driving recklessly and fleeing from law enforcement while she had a child in the ve…
The owners of Clover's wanted to offer a place for the community. Within minutes of the Skaneateles diner's grand opening at sunrise Wednesday…
An audit by the state comptroller's office found the Cato-Meridian Central School District paid $14.1 million in salaries and wages without pr…
The Lavish Lounge Bar and Restaurant will close through Tuesday, July 5, in order "to heal" following a shooting there Sunday that left one of…
Setting two Guinness World Records was a weight off of Emily Quant's shoulders — and legs. About 119 pounds, to be exact.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions: